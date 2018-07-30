A who’s-who of tribal, state and federal leaders -- including U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke -- spoke at a dedication on Monday for the school’s new building for grades 7-12, which replaces one that won dubious renown for its shoddy quality and poor learning conditions.

“While this is a glorious day of celebration, it was long overdue,” said Minnesota gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Tim Walz. “There are undeniable and un-negotiable pieces that the federal and the state government have the responsibility for...education is amongst them.”

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig is one of 183 schools overseen by the federal Bureau of Indian Education. Students at the school languished for years in a converted pole shed with rodent infestations, sewer backups, leaking roofs, and faulty heat that sometimes meant lessons in heavy coats and blankets. Several current and former lawmakers who spoke at the dedication ceremony recalled a years-long struggle to wrangle money for a replacement, and more than one said the new “Bug School” should be the first of many in line for replacement or a facelift.

“We have a history here at Leech Lake of being resilient...We're not victims,” said Laurie Harper, who chairs Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig’s School Board. “Everything that happened, transpired, was through the hard work of community members coming together.”

School staff expect the new building will house about 75 students this coming school year, Superintendent Mary Trapp told the Pioneer. But they hope amenities like a new technology lab, science facilities, and a “distance learning” room will attract more students from Bemidji, Grand Rapids, Walker, and beyond, hopefully bringing 7-12 enrollment to between 250 and 300 students over the next four years.

One wing of the new school is dedicated to Ojibwe studies, Trapp said, and staff hope the building becomes a community hub and a teaching facility for area colleges and universities.

The new junior and senior high is notable, too, because the bulk of it it was built in large, modular pieces at a lumber yard a few miles west on U.S. Highway 2. Workers hauled the sections to the school site and installed them in a series -- a method that school and construction staff said is cheaper and faster than a more traditional build.

But the audacious project fell behind schedule, and the $14.5 million school is ultimately set to open about a year later than planners originally anticipated. The project made its way into the federal budget in April 2016, and construction was initially slated to wrap up in September 2017.

Trapp on Monday said the new building is complete except for a handful of minor tweaks -- a TV here, a scuff on the floor there -- and staff hope to move in this August.

“It has taken two years to get to this point,” Trapp said as dedication attendees grouped up to tour the new school.

“In some ways it is absolutely overwhelming, and in other ways it has been such a rewarding walk to get here and to see this beautiful facility finally almost finished.”