The project was planned by both the Indigenous Environmental Network and Rail River Folk School. The canoe was built at the school after several collaborators decided to give the public a chance to take part in the construction of a traditional canoe in a place where they once would have flourished.

"We got together and just envisioned this project: 'Wouldn't it be neat to build a birch bark canoe right here in downtown Bemidji on the water?'" said Nate Johnson, who helped lead the project. "(It's) a historic spot... how many birch bark canoes passed right through here?"

Johnson, had worked worked on a similar project near Grand Marais that didn't involve public participation. This time, he decided to give the public a more hands-on role by holding three designated workshops throughout the building process.

A few modern methods were used in the process, but, for the most part, the canoe was built in a traditional way—by hand, without power tools.

One workshop included peeling and splitting spruce roots for sewing the bark together. Another included splitting cedar logs for "for ribs and planking." The third workshop included using a "crooked knife"—also known as an "waagikomaan'—to carve cedar planks for the interior of the canoe.

In spite of the set times for the workshops, plenty of people simply stopped by randomly to see the project underway, as was also allowed.

"Sometimes, all the sudden, there's 20 people," Johnson said.

The exterior of the canoe was made from birch bark, which is waterproof. The seams were tied together with spruce root and then covered with a mixture of spruce pitch and bear fat. The interior of the canoe was made with cedar that had been steamed and molded into shape.

When completed, the canoe was expected to be about 15 feet long.

Lindy Lind, one of the collaborators on the project, said a birch bark canoe can last for years, assuming it was constructed right and hadn't been abused or neglected thereafter.

"These things will last a lifetime," Lind said. "There's examples of these canoes in Grand Portage that are 75, 89, 90, 100 years old."

While the methodology used to make the canoe may no longer be common today, those involved in the project still admire and maintain the craftsmanship. It was the fourth canoe project Lind has been involved with. Johnson also has had a hand in the construction of multiple canoes.

Jim Barta, BSU dean of the College of Health Sciences and Human Ecology, was one of the people to attend a workshop and take part in the canoe's construction. He came, in part, due to his interest in ethnomathematics, which is the study of how mathematics and culture come together.

"The ancestral engineering is just incredible," Barta said. "That's the beauty of ethno-math because when you can show kids examples of these math-science concepts in their lived experiences, you validate their culture."