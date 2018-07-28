Central Minnesota professors author free textbook

Keith Green, Beverly Knudsen, Ruth Fairchild and Darcy Lease Gubrud of Ridgewater College in Willmar received a grant from the Minnesota State Office of Educational Innovation to write their Introduction to Communication textbook, which is now available free online.

Knudsen said most texts for Introduction to Communication cost $80 to $100.

With the four authors taking the book on a trial run, Green estimated their students saved a combined $29,000 in textbook costs. Lease Gubrud said colleagues at Ridgewater’s Hutchinson campus have used it, too.

The authors expect the savings to keep growing as more instructors at the college and elsewhere adopt it.

“For basic, introductory course material that does not change very quickly, having students buy an expensive text makes me very uncomfortable,” Green said.

Student opinion “was largely positive,” Fairchild said. When she announced their text would be free, “there was a gasp and a smile.”

The book is located at introtocommopensource.ridgewater.edu.