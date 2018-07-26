Chancellor Devinder Malhotra and Board of Trustees chairman Michael Vekich this week said the system must take risks and try new things in the face of slumping state investment and declining public confidence in higher education.

Innovation, Malhotra said, is "critical to our future."

The Forum on Reimagining Higher Education gets underway in September with the first of about six public convenings exploring trends in higher education in Minnesota and across the country.

Participating will be a small number of trustees and five to seven thought leaders who will share how changing tactics helped their businesses adapt and grow. The group will discuss how those approaches could be applied to the system's 30 public colleges and seven universities.

"The forum is not designed to tell us what to do but to spur our own thinking in new and creative ways," Vekich said.

Throughout the process, Vekich said, they'll meet with trustees, college presidents, bargaining units and student association leaders to identify frustrations and barriers and to learn what kinds of risk-taking are paying off at select campuses.

Next spring, they'll start deciding on the changes Minnesota State ought to make to become "the nation's most innovative higher education system."

Leading the effort are Lisa Foss, a vice president and chief strategy officer at St. Cloud State University, and Terry MacTaggart, a higher education consultant who has been chancellor of Maine's higher education system and the defunct Minnesota State University System.

A document prepared for this week's announcement gave examples of education innovation from which Minnesota State might learn. They included:

The nonprofit Khan Academy partnering with the College Board to provide free, online test prep to low-income SAT takers.

The Association of Governing Boards of Colleges and Universities, which represents and collects dues from trustee boards, supplementing its income with a for-profit executive search business and consulting work.

Southern New Hampshire University quickly growing its online enrollment to more than 90,000 students.

A room full of college and university presidents, system staff and trustees was mostly receptive to the plan, though some worried aloud about repeating the mistakes of past strategic initiatives.

"How do we prevent another McKinsey fiasco?" Trustee Bob Hoffman said.

Malhotra's predecessor, Steven Rosenstone, quietly paid McKinsey & Co. $2 million in 2014 to work behind the scenes on Charting the Future. The faculty unions later withdrew from the planning process, upset about their opportunity for input and a lack of transparency with the McKinsey contract, before Gov. Mark Dayton intervened.

Vekich promised the innovations that emerge from the forum will come from within, not a consulting agency.

"It's not going to be a process that's delivered to us," he said.

Vekich said the budget so far is $300,000, which he called "a relatively wise investment."