Students in the News, July 29

Bemidji students named to Viterbo Dean's List

LA CROSSE, Wis.—Viterbo University recently released its Dean's List for the 2018 spring semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Local students named to the list include Sage Hovet, Annika Johnson and Elizabeth Sorenson, all of Bemidji.