Students in the News, July 29
Cummings receives Chancellor's Award
MENOMONIE, Wis.— Jacquelyn Cummings of Bemidji recently received the Chancellor's Award for the spring 2018 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Bemidji students named to Viterbo Dean's List
LA CROSSE, Wis.—Viterbo University recently released its Dean's List for the 2018 spring semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Local students named to the list include Sage Hovet, Annika Johnson and Elizabeth Sorenson, all of Bemidji.