Hodgson takes part in Washington D.C. STEM education talks

The meeting enabled state leaders from across the country to provide input on the Federal STEM Education Plan that is currently being developed under the leadership of the President's Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Hodgson is leading the implementation of Brown's Future Ready Oregon initiative, which works to improve the skills of Oregonians and includes multiple economic development, education and workforce development strategies. She also works with multiple state agencies to align policy and programs across the workforce system, improving services for Oregonians and Oregon businesses, a press release said.