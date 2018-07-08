Students in the News, July 8

Kelliher grad receives scholarship for 2018-19

WASKISH—Macy Waldo of Waskish was one of six students to receive scholarships totaling $4,000 from the Minnesota Resort and Campground Association for the 2018-19 school year. The recipients are children of MRCA resort/campground owners or have been closely affiliated with a member business and recommended by its owner.

Waldo is the daughter of Kevin and Judy Waldo of West Wind Resort in Waskish and a 2018 graduate of Kelliher Public School. She will attend the University of North Dakota to study business. She has helped her grandparents, aunt and uncle, and father operate the family resort on Upper Red Lake, a press release said.

Duff graduates from Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.—Christopher Duff of Laporte recently graduated with a degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin—Eau Claire during the 2018 spring semester.

UND announces spring graduates

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—The University of North Dakota released its list of graduates for the 2018 spring semester. Local students who graduated include:

Bagley: Samantha Coyle and Belinda Schermerhorn.

Bemidji: Adam Bardwell, Benjamin Nelson, Nicole Pierce, Brooke Runningen, Aryn Sherf, Sheryl Rudolf, Nicholas Swanson, Emmalee Walters, Jenna Sagedahl and Lindsey Whiting.

BSU announces spring semester Dean's List

BEMIDJI—BSU recently released its Dean's List for the 2018 spring semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, BSU students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 grade point average during the semester.

Local students named to the Dean's List include:

Bemidji: Kelsey Alguire, Alyssa Allen, Joseph Amundson, Jonathan Barcenas, Nicole Breeton, Andrea Bunich, Joshua Bussiere, Amy Carey, Anderson Carter, McKayla Carter, Jheanelle Channer, Vlada Chernova, James Cramton, Bernard Curtis, Braden Devescovi, Jack Dockendorf, Qiuqi Duan, Erin Edlund, Sarah Ek, Charles Elderd, Brenda Epeneter, Karina Ewert, Karmen Fairbanks, Paul Fenner, Jeorgia Fischer, Tyler Godin, Nichole Goplin, Alexa Greendahl, Angelina Grigoryants, Gurgen Grigoryants, Savanna Hanson, Gillian Harmon, Cole Hartje, Jonathan Hartshorn, Dylan Hillger, Hailey Hinners, Galen Hlavsa, Kelsey Isaacson, Clarissa Johnson, Naomi Johnson, Chelsey Jourdain, Simran Karki, Eric Kvale, Elizabeth Lano, Cassandra Larson, Kevin Lauderbaugh, Kyle Lempia, Haotian Li, Anthony Lien, Jackson Lindsey, Isaac Londo, Ryan Lundgren, Michaela Marcum, Christopher Mathisen, Theophile Mathius, Ryan McCarthy, Douglas Moe, Anthony Moreno, Brandon Motz, Justin Motz, Shiho Naraoka, Benjamin Ng, Thomas Nord, Angelica Novinger, Cody Olson, Heather Olson, Elizabeth Porkkonen, Camilla Prosise, Emily Quamme, Ashley Reynolds, Madison Reynolds, Melissa Salvhus, Dylan Sand, Joseph Scanlan, Michael Seidel, Zackary Seitz, Jacob Shaughnessy, Sajil Shrestha, Tiahna Simmers, Michael Soucier, Michael Sveine, Yuichi Tanaka, Madelyn Tews, Anjita Thapa, Makaela Towner, Madeline Treuer, Emily Tribby, Madinabonu Usmonova, Charity Veaux, Garrett Verke, Sam Wasnuk, Shelby Weckwerth, Cody West, Joseph Williams, Gregory Woolen, Liping Ye, Calli Yerbich and Diyou Yu.

Blackduck: Toni Ferdig, Valerie Ferdig, Shannon Head, Tracy Shaddox and Alexandra Tindell.

Cass Lake: Erica Byers, Jaden Hunsberger and Michaela Osborn.

Laporte: Brooke Bannor, Kylie DeGrote, Nicholas Halverson, Kyle Kloehn, Allison Loebrick, Lacey Massar, Annika Olson, Riley Pettit, Alexandra Smith, Shari Sorenson and Nathan Weber.

Puposky: Emma Grund.

Red Lake: Verdell Beaulieu, Brianne Brun and Krystal Jourdain.

Solway: Ariel Tix.

Waskish: William Thurston.

Wilton: Ashley Anderson, Kayli Holcomb and Katie Northbird.

BSU announces President's List students

BEMIDJI—BSU recently released its President's List for the 2018 spring semester. To be eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a 4.0 grade point average.

Local students named to the President's List include:

Bemidji: Alyssa Aune, Ty Bailey, Zachary Baker, Aatish Balla, Samantha Beaulieu, Jacob Belcourt, Joseph Bingham, Christopher Birkholz, Allexus Blanski, Channing Boe, Eric Bovold, Tyler Boyer, Shannon Budde, Stephanie Bunich, Stefan Charon, Sarah Christiansen, Xiajun Deng, Esther Drebelbis, Anna Fogarty, Danielle Gerszewski, Kari Godin, Madelin Heidl, Danielle Hoven, Nicole Jensen, Jordan Klumper, Amanda Kooiker, Kathleen Kordiak, Teather Krueth, Alaina Larson, Nathaniel Larson, Joseph Lien, Daniela Maltais, Katie McBurney, Alanna McLean, Amber McNallan, Robin Motz, Brianna Neumann, Eric Olszewski, Mattie Osborn, Spriha Pradhan, Emily Rapp, Emma Schmidt, Destiny Sherman, Scott Smethers, Rochelle Stevens, Craig Tangren, Lyliane Tchouamo, Rebecca Theis, John Theroux, Zachary Thompson, Callan Vaneps, Allison Wellnitz, Noah White and Benjamin Wilander.

Blackduck: Isaac Volk.

Cass Lake: Andrea Goodwin, Brittney Oberg and Jineane Williams.

Laporte: Carrie Dailey.

Pennington: Evan Byler.

Puposky: Kase Yerbich.

Red Lake: Briana Smith.

Solway: Cherish Brown and Kaija Roy.

Students take part in St. Benedict commencement

ST. JOSEPH—Four area students participated in the 103rd annual commencement ceremony at the College of Saint Benedict on May 12 at the Clemens Field House in St. Joseph.

Madison Liapis, child of Tom and Trina Liapis of Tenstrike, is a candidate to receive a bachelor of arts in global business leadership. Anna Muller, child of Kelley Hengel of Bemidji, is a candidate to receive a bachelor of arts in Hispanic studies and psychology. Casey Palmer, child of Eric and Tiffany Palmer of Bemidji, is a candidate to receive a bachelor of arts in biochemistry, also earning honors of magna cum laude, which signifies a minimum grade point average of 3.75. Nicolette Roy, child of Maureen and Ben Roy of Bemidji, is a candidate to receive a bachelor of arts in biology.

McBride receives NDSU Provost Award

FARGO—Shannon McBride, daughter of Dave and Kris McBride of Shevlin, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award of $6,000. The scholarship recognizes high academic achievement, a press release said. McBride will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in agricultural and biosystems engineering with a minor in animal biomedical sciences.

Laura Oakgrove graduates from RCTC

ROCHESTER—Laura Oakgrove of Redby recently graduated from Rochester Community And Technical College during the 2018 spring semester, receiving a certificate for workplace communication.

Gentian Waller receives University of Iowa degree

IOWA CITY, Iowa—Gentian Waller of Bemidji received a master's degree in speech pathology and audiology from the University of Iowa during the 2018 spring semester.

Minnesota State Mankato announces Dean's List

MANKATO—Minnesota State Mankato recently released honor lists for the 2018 spring semester. Students must have earned a grade point average from 3.5 to 3.99 to be named to the Honor List or a GPA of 4.0 to be named to the High Honor list while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours. Local students named to the list included: Julia Armstrong, senior, Honor List; Mackenzie Condon, freshman, Honor List; Seth Dreyer, sophomore, Honor List; Delaney Rietveld, senior, Honor List; Megan Serratore, senior, High Honor List; and Jenna Thompson, junior, Honor List, all of Bemidji.