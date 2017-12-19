District accepting School Board applications through Jan. 12

The spot on the School Board opened up after longtime board member Bill Faver abruptly retired in November. Faver said he hopes his resignation becomes an “opportunity for new leadership that has the time, energy, and positive attitude to promote partnership and inclusion in the Bemidji community.”

The district wasn’t compelled to hold a special election because less than a year remained in Faver’s term, which expires in November 2018.

Board Chair Ann Long Voelkner said the vacancy presents an opportunity for someone to work with fabulous district staff and a wonderful school board as they learn more about the district’s nuts and bolts.

“And, most importantly, it’s an opportunity to be an advocate for the students of our community,” Long Voelkner said.

Board members will choose an applicant to fill Faver’s old chair at their regular meeting in February.

Questions about the application or application process can be answered by calling (218) 333-3100, ext. 31101.

But February’s appointment won’t be the only chance to get on the School Board. Melissa Bahr’s and Carol Johnson’s terms also will end next year, and interested citizens can file this summer with the Minnesota Secretary of State to run for the three up-for-grabs seats in the November election.