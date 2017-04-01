Higher Education Notebook

The Northwest Technical College Foundation Board of Directors unanimously approved a contract for service with the foundation at its Feb. 21 meeting.

Since it was founded in 1986, the foundation has worked to improve the quality of life its 12-county service region, which includes Beltrami County. Faith Hensrud, president of NTC and BSU, said NTC's opportunity to join with the foundation is a significant milestone for the college.

"We could not be more excited to begin this strategic partnership," Hensrud said in a release. "Together, we will create opportunity for deserving students who choose Northwest Technical College as a pathway to careers in the fields where our region most needs their knowledge and talents."

Lori Paris, president of the NTC Foundation Board of Directors, says the partnership gives the NTC Foundation "a total support system" that will help the college provide more students with vital support while they pursue their educations.

Under the agreement, the foundation will manage funds for seven endowed scholarships at NTC:

• Fred Breen Endowment Scholarship Fund

• Paul Bunyan Vintage Auto Club Endowed Scholarship Fund

• Northwest Technical College General Scholarship Fund

• Northwest Technical College Automotive/Motorsports Scholarship Fund

• Northwest Technical College Building Trades Scholarship Fund

• Northwest Technical College Business Scholarship Fund

• Northwest Technical College Health Care Scholarship Fund

Northwest Minnesota Foundation staff member Ashley Johnson, who has been promoted to the role of development officer, will direct its partnership with the NTC Foundation in addition to supporting its other philanthropic capacities as part of the development team.

Doebbert joins NTC as interim vice president of academic affairs

Northwest Technical College in Bemidji has appointed Jan Doebbert, formerly of Alexandria Technical and Community College, as its new interim vice president for academic affairs.

Doebbert, who started on Monday, March 13, replaces Paula Langteau, who had been in the interim role since September. She has resigned to devote more time to completion of a doctoral degree in higher education.

Before Doebbert retired from ATCC in December 2015, he had been executive vice president of academic and student affairs there since 2007. He served at the college for more than 30 years, beginning in 1985 as an instructor at what was then Alexandria Technical College and advancing through a series of roles, including work as dean of technology/chief information officer from 1997 to 2007. Since 2016, Doebbert has been president of Elton Consulting and Business Solutions, LLC.

Dr. Faith Hensrud, president of NTC and BSU, said Doebbert will provide experienced leadership as the college concludes a nationwide selection process for a permanent vice president of academic and student affairs. One or more finalists for that position will visit Bemidji this spring for campus and community interviews, ahead of an anticipated start date of July 1.

Langteau is stepping away to complete her dissertation for a doctorate in higher education policy and leadership from the University of Pennsylvania.

BSU students form mental health advisory board

The need for increased access to mental health peer support and awareness on campus has brought a group of 11 BSU students together to form a new Student Mental Health Advisory Board.

The group came together following conversations held after the BSU Student Center for Health and Counseling's Mental Health Panel, held on campus in September.

Elizabeth Thurlow, a senior nursing and biology major from Nisswa and one of the new group's founding members, hopes the advisory board can create a culture of support for students with mental health-related issues.

"I really wanted to get started just by creating a foundation here at Bemidji State University," she said in a release. "I do know we have some services available, but I do know there is always room for improvement, and there's always the need for improvement.

"I would personally love to see some type of QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) training that deals with suicide prevention awareness."

The advisory board serves BSU's student body by spreading awareness about mental health issues affecting students, investigate and implement peer support options, work to reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues and create a welcome and accepting campus environment.

Student Achievement Conference is Wednesday

A Rubik's Cube-solving robot, an examination of the global impact of poaching and techniques for recycling phosphorous, will be among more than 150 presentations by BSU undergraduate students on display at the university's 18th annual Student Achievement Conference on Wednesday, April 5.

Featuring a keynote by author and motivational speaker Orna Drawas, the conference features the work of 269 BSU students in oral presentations and poster sessions, and an additional 44 students displaying art, music and design work in a creativity-focused session making its debut this year. Also new this year is an elevator speech competition, which will feature 10 students delivering one-minute speeches and evaluated and ranked by a panel of judges. The top three presenters will receive BSU Bookstore gift cards.

All activities of the Student Achievement Conference are open free to the public.

The conference begins at 8:30 a.m. with a keynote breakfast in the Beaux Arts Ballroom of BSU's upper Hobson Memorial Union, which leads into Drawas' keynote presentation at 9 a.m. Student presentations will be held in two sessions in BSU's Hagg-Sauer Hall, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m. Poster presentations will be open on the main floor of Memorial Hall, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The elevator speech competition is 1 to 2 p.m. in Bridgeman Hall Room 100.

In conjunction with the conference, Bemidji State's Council of Indian Students is hosting a frybread taco sale and fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the American Indian Resource Center. The menu includes pop, frybread, tater tot hot dish and frybread tacos. Preorders and takeouts are welcome; call (218) 755-2032 to place an order. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Council of Indian Students and its activities.