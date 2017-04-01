City Council to consider agreement for Gene Dillon project

The council's Monday agenda packet includes an overarching "municipal services and development agreement" between the city and school district that outlines development requirements, stipulations for a public utilities project, and an annexation agreement for Gene Dillon Elementary that would make the school land part of Bemidji proper by this time next year.

The annexation agreement stipulates that Bemidji and Grant Valley Township leaders will develop and execute an orderly annexation agreement for the Gene Dillon property by April 1, 2018. The school site is just outside city limits for now, but the City Council decided in November that the site would need to be annexed into the city before it could receive municipal sewer and water service.

The utilities project has largely been hammered out over the past several months. As outlined in the services and development agreement, the school district will build water and sewer lines from Bemidji High School east along Division Street to the Gene Dillon site in accordance with a "memorandum of understanding" inked earlier this year.

Ultimately, city and school district leaders agreed that the city would pay for the lines to be extended from the high school to Adams Avenue and the school district would pay for them to be extended from Adams to the new school before eventually turning them over to the city, which would take on maintenance and upkeep costs from then on.

The broader agreement the council will consider on Monday stipulates that the utility project will be finished by Nov. 1 unless construction delays prompt the city and school district to agree to extend that deadline.

The development requirements are the work of a planning authority called the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board, and city staff said they're a standard part of any development agreement. The requirements—called "performance standards" in the agreement—would prompt the district to plant dozens of trees on the Gene Dillon site and along Division Street, landscape a small percentage of the school's parking lot, and shield exterior lighting.

City Manager Nate Mathews recommended that the council approve the agreement.

Gene Dillon Elementary is expected to house about 30 teachers and 800 fourth- and fifthgrade students. School district leaders hope to have Gene Dillon Elementary ready by the 2018-19 school year.