Bemidji Middle Schooler 'D.A.R.E.'s to be a leader

“I hope to become a good leader by being kind, strong, brave, courageous, and inspiring,” Cornelius wrote. “I will look to the seven teachings of the Ojibwe for guidance...wisdom, love, respect, bravery, honesty, humility, and truth.”

The contest asked entrants to write along a theme: “Dare to be a leader.” Cornelius said her dad, her grandmother, and former first lady Michelle Obama are good leaders.

“He has always pushed me to never give up, and stand strong through life no matter what obstacle I face,” Cornelius wrote of her father. Her grandmother, she wrote, is kind to everyone and helped her see the world in a positive way. Obama, Cornelius opined, says what she thinks is right.

Kathi Ackerman, executive director of the D.A.R.E. program in Minnesota, said Cornelius’ work won the contest primarily because it applied the program’s teachings to her own life. D.A.R.E. also runs an annual poster contest between Minnesota students, the winner of which can throw out the first pitch at a Minnesota Twins game.

But the program itself can only start a conversation, Ackerman said.

“Parents need to add the morals and values,” she said.