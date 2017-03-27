Superintendent Jim Hess declared the 160-acre plot an “environmental gem” and the new school a “marvelous tribute” to it’s namesake, a long-serving School Board member who died in 2014.

“Most all of us in this room spent some time with Gene Dillon and know how humble, but how sincere he always was about kids and about education,” Hess said as he motioned toward Darlene Dillon, Gene’s widow who said she found out the district would name the school after her late husband in a 2015 Pioneer article.

“It's such an honor, and I just have a hard time realizing that this is coming true and that this is actually happening,” Dillon said as her and Gene’s daughter, Brenda Jarvi, stood at her side. “I guess once the building is up and his name is on it then I will probably finally comprehend what's happening.”

On a warm, springlike afternoon perhaps fit for a baseball game, Hess compared the school’s years-long construction effort to a runner’s trip around the bases: highlighting the need for a new building, getting public financing in order, selecting a site, and navigating reams of red tape were all along the base paths from home to third base.

“We're rounding the corner and ready to head home,” Hess said. The school district still needs to enter an annexation agreement with Bemidji’s city government before the new school can be connected to the city’s sewer and water systems and ink a broader development agreement that includes stipulations from the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board.

Bemidji-area voters approved a $40 million bonding referendum in 2014, $30 million of which was for the new school.

Gene Dillon Elementary is expected to house about 30 teachers and 800 fourth- and fifth-grade students. School district leaders hope to have Gene Dillon Elementary ready by the 2018-19 school year.