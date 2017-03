GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The University of North Dakota held winter commencement ceremonies Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15 and 16.

Local students who were eligible to cross the stage during UND’s Fall Semester Commencement ceremonies include Grace Blomberg of Bemidji, Tyler Follis of Bemidji, Sachel Josefson of Bemidji, Clayton Marty of Bemidji, Kristina Noreen of Bemidji, James Taylor of Blackduck and Mamie Bender of Red Lake.