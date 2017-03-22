Conference aims to help Native students graduate

Eggers' Helping Native Kids Find Success conference is the first of its kind in Bemidji and will feature multiple speakers, including Minnesota Teacher of the Year Abdul Wright and Associate Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court Anne McKeig.

"I thought it was time to organize a conference that would bring together teachers in the area and talk about what more we can do to help Native Americans find success in school and then eventually graduate," Eggers said. "I think it was just that it was the right time."

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, American Indian/Alaska Native students in Minnesota have a high school graduation rate of just 51 percent; the statewide average for all races is 81.2 percent. Eggers—the founder of Project Graduate—hopes to eventually see both rates increase to 100 percent.

Though the conference was designed with teachers in mind, everyone is welcome, Eggers said. About 100 people have already registered. Registration costs range from $50-$90 and walk-ins are accepted. Speakers will address a range of topics, including cultural diversity in the classroom and helping children who live in poverty. A panel of college and high school students will also discuss what they would like to see in classrooms.

"My personal goal is that everybody that attends the conference will come away with one thing they can do the next day in the classroom that will help Native kids find success in school," Eggers said. "If they can come away with just one thing, I think it'll be worth it."

Eggers said the conference will be fairly low key, but that he hopes to see results.

"We can have ideas, but unless we do something with them they don't really mean anything," he said. "I hope that the schools in the area will benefit from this and as a result of that, of course, we hope the graduation rate will increase."

Those interesting in registering for the conference can contact Eggers at (218) 766-9009.

If you go

What: Helping Native Kids Find Success conference

When: 8:15 a.m. - 3:20 p.m. Thursday, March 23

Where: Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Avenue Southeast