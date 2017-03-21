No early release days next year at Bemidji Area Schools

The district sets the calendar for the upcoming school year months beforehand, and district staff narrowed the board’s options to two: Calendar “A” had four early-release days that would segue into half-day professional development sessions, and calendar “D” had none, and instead scheduled a handful of full-day staff development sessions.

Board members said they had heard arguments from parents and staff in favor of both calendars. Half days present logistical hurdles for students and parents, and eliminating them in favor of full-day staff development sessions could also save transportation and food service money. Keeping the comparatively short half-day sessions could help teachers retain what they learn there, and could focus on more topics, according to documents supplied ahead of the Monday meeting.

“As a parent myself, the half days are a little bit of a hassle,” said board member John Gonzalez, who added that he had gotten “mixed” input from community members with whom he spoke.

“But as a professional who also knows about learning and how learning happens and how retention happens, I can see professional development being more fully supported in terms of being spread out over time, rather than trying to cram a bunch of information into one particular day.”

Some parts of next year’s school schedule could still be fine-tuned. Superintendent Jim Hess said the calendar’s parent/teacher conference schedule and the dates on which terms end might still be changed, but district staff traditionally do that after they can “study the calendar a little bit more fully.”

Board member Bill Faver suggested that district’s “Meet and Confer” team -- which drafted the calendar options and recommended the “D” option that the board ultimately approved -- outline the mission or purpose of staff development time and try to agree on the best method by which to achieve it.

“That would be the most powerful argument to me,” Faver said.