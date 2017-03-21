BSU hosts Women's History Month events, gender conference

The events include a panel discussion, a movie screening and a signature lecture, and will take place along with the semiannual conference Metamorphosis: Transforming Gender Ideology and Practice.

Carla Norris-Raynbird, director of BSU's gender and women's studies program, said the university holds events—which are free and open to the public—each year during Women's History Month.

"We feature events and hold them out to the community as part of our mission to be of community service, to bring awareness and to educate people," Norris-Raynbird said. "So it has multiple purposes. Including the education of our students, we look at the broader community as very important to our outreach as well."

The two-day Metamorphosis conference begins Wednesday, March 22, and is hosted by BSU and Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. Held at the hospital, the conference includes a keynote presentation of sex trafficking along with various sessions. The conference is open to the public with a cost of $25 for half day and $35 for a full day. Walk-ins are welcome.

The public events also begin today with a 4 p.m. panel discussion on patriarchy and misogyny facilitated by BSU English professor Carol Ann Russell. The panel will include attorney Andrea Kingbird and sociology professor Rucha Ambikar, along with a slam poetry performance by Shannon Murray.

A screening of the National Geographic movie "Gender Revolution" will follow the panel. Bemidji High School teacher Gina Bernard will facilitate a discussion after the movie along with BSU's Phoenix Club. Both events will be located in Room 107 of the university's Hagg-Sauer Hall.

Events will wrap up Thursday with a signature lecture by civil rights attorney Lori Peterson, who will speak about misogyny, bigotry and bullying in American politics. Peterson represents people involved in business and labor who have been harassed, bullied or discriminated against.

"I think (Peterson's) talk is going to be very powerful, and it's extremely timely," Norris-Raynbird said. "It doesn't matter what your views are; everybody has witnessed this occur in American politics, so I think it's going to be a very interesting lecture."

Norris-Raynbird hopes to see members of the Bemidji community attend events along with BSU students.

"It's really interesting to see the community and students come together," she said. "The university is a source of great wealth in this community, and I think it's an underutilized resource...We love to see community members come onto campus and participate."

If you go:

What: Women's History Month events hosted by BSU

When: Wednesday, March 22 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: BSU. Wednesday events will be held in Room 107 of Hagg-Sauer Hall. Thursday events will be held at the American Indian Resource Center.

For more event information, including locations and schedules, visit www.bemidjistate.edu/news/2017/03/13/womens-history-month-presentations/