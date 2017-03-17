Blackduck moves forward with locker room renovations: School district to advertise for project bids
Blackduck Public Schools staff are making preparations to renovate the school district’s locker rooms at Blackduck High School.
The School Board voted unanimously Monday to advertise for bids for the project, which district staff estimate will cost about $370,000. Superintendent Mark Lundin said that money would come from the district’s cash reserves, meaning it wouldn’t need to raise taxes or issue bonds.
“This would all be done with dollars that the district already has,” Lundin told board members. “We could hope that maybe we get a number even lower...but if it comes in higher we could reject the bids and just scrap the project.”
The renovations have been in the works for several months, Lundin told The American. The locker rooms haven’t been updated in decades, he estimated, and some contractors who came in to gauge the project’s costs were awed by how little the rooms had changed since they themselves graduated from the high school.
School district staff hope to add individual showers in the boys and girls locker rooms and install new floors and plumbing. The existing boys locker room is about twice as big as the girls’ room, and Lundin said the renovation plans would take some of the boys’ space and turn it into a common area and training room.
District staff hope to receive and open bids for the project before the school board’s next meeting, which is scheduled for April 10. They plan to begin the renovations in early June so the locker rooms can be ready for fall sports, and Lundin said the contractors who’ve toured the existing rooms are confident they can finish the project by then.
In related news Monday, the School Board:
- Approved the 2017-2018 school calendar. The calendar puts Blackduck students’ last day of school on May 30 and eliminates spring conferences at the high school. Lundin said parents are still free to schedule individual appointments as needed.
- Instructed district staff to move forward with an “E-Rate” proposal that would update the school district’s technology infrastructure via a federal grant. If approved, the grant would reimburse the school district for the vast majority of a project that aims to install broader and stronger wifi signals throughout campus and more system redundancies.
- Hired Kyle Fleischhacker to be the assistant baseball coach and David Reyes to be the junior high baseball coach this spring
- Reassigned Leslie Frosaker from a third-grade teaching position to a full-time gifted and talented teacher for the 2017-2018 school year.
- Approved transfer of payment for the school’s playground warming house’s electric bill from Blackduck’s municipal government back to the school district.