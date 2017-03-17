The School Board voted unanimously Monday to advertise for bids for the project, which district staff estimate will cost about $370,000. Superintendent Mark Lundin said that money would come from the district’s cash reserves, meaning it wouldn’t need to raise taxes or issue bonds.

“This would all be done with dollars that the district already has,” Lundin told board members. “We could hope that maybe we get a number even lower...but if it comes in higher we could reject the bids and just scrap the project.”

The renovations have been in the works for several months, Lundin told The American. The locker rooms haven’t been updated in decades, he estimated, and some contractors who came in to gauge the project’s costs were awed by how little the rooms had changed since they themselves graduated from the high school.

School district staff hope to add individual showers in the boys and girls locker rooms and install new floors and plumbing. The existing boys locker room is about twice as big as the girls’ room, and Lundin said the renovation plans would take some of the boys’ space and turn it into a common area and training room.

District staff hope to receive and open bids for the project before the school board’s next meeting, which is scheduled for April 10. They plan to begin the renovations in early June so the locker rooms can be ready for fall sports, and Lundin said the contractors who’ve toured the existing rooms are confident they can finish the project by then.

