Enrollment dips at Blackduck Public Schools

“I really can’t give you a rationale for this,” Lundin said. “We haven’t had people that have left because they’re disappointed and going different places. It’s just -- life is getting in the way.”

Lundin said he believed that some of the students who left will come back, and High School Principal Joshua Grover said that some of the students left because their foster care placements changed.

“Those things happen a lot,” Grover explained. “Coming in and out and changing placement. It does happen.”

Enrollment at many northwest Minnesota school districts is generally at its highest early in the school year, and staffers often report that the student population erodes as families leave for other districts or kids drop out.

Blackduck Public Schools’ enrollment in October was 632 students and 621 in March. It peaked at 649 in January, according to documents supplied at the School Board meeting. Enrollment in the 2015-16 school year was at its highest in October -- 643 students -- and bottomed out in June at 606 students.