Area robotics teams compete in Duluth
BEMIDJI—Several area schools had robotics teams that competed at Lake Superior Regionals in Duluth on March 1-4.
Here is a list of area teams and their place:
• 5th place: TEAM Clutch Robotics in Bagley.
• 10th place: Quack Attack in Blackduck.
• 12th place: The Regulators in Cass Lake.
• 14th place: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in Walker. The team also won the "Highest Rookie Seed" award.
• 16th place: The Accelerators in Cass lake.
• 25th place: Robojacks in Bemidji.
• 27th place: First City Robotics from TrekNorth in Bemidji.
• 28th place: Tech-No-Tigers in Nevis.
• 30th place: Bog Bots! In Kelliher. The team also won the "Rookie Inspiration" award, sponsored by National Instruments.