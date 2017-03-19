Area robotics teams compete in Duluth

• 5th place: TEAM Clutch Robotics in Bagley.

• 10th place: Quack Attack in Blackduck.

• 12th place: The Regulators in Cass Lake.

• 14th place: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in Walker. The team also won the "Highest Rookie Seed" award.

• 16th place: The Accelerators in Cass lake.

• 25th place: Robojacks in Bemidji.

• 27th place: First City Robotics from TrekNorth in Bemidji.

• 28th place: Tech-No-Tigers in Nevis.

• 30th place: Bog Bots! In Kelliher. The team also won the "Rookie Inspiration" award, sponsored by National Instruments.