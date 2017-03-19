Search
    Area robotics teams compete in Duluth

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 10:00 a.m.

    BEMIDJI—Several area schools had robotics teams that competed at Lake Superior Regionals in Duluth on March 1-4.

    Here is a list of area teams and their place:

    • 5th place: TEAM Clutch Robotics in Bagley.

    • 10th place: Quack Attack in Blackduck.

    • 12th place: The Regulators in Cass Lake.

    • 14th place: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in Walker. The team also won the "Highest Rookie Seed" award.

    • 16th place: The Accelerators in Cass lake.

    • 25th place: Robojacks in Bemidji.

    • 27th place: First City Robotics from TrekNorth in Bemidji.

    • 28th place: Tech-No-Tigers in Nevis.

    • 30th place: Bog Bots! In Kelliher. The team also won the "Rookie Inspiration" award, sponsored by National Instruments.

