Some Bemidji Area Schools classes exceed recommended size

The policy stipulates that K-2 classrooms should have 25 students apiece, grades 3-5 rooms should have 30, and 9-12 classes should have 35. The middle school uses a “pod” system -- think “school within a school” -- and the district’s policy indicates that no pod should have more than 130 students.

The policy includes exceptions for art, music, technology, and physical education classes, and stipulates that twice each year the district superintendent will report to the school board any “class or pupil load” that exceeds the policy’s targets.

Most of the classes with too many students are in elementary grades, and most were over by one student.

Superintendent Jim Hess reported similar numbers to the board last fall, and told the Pioneer on Monday that it’s typical for a handful of classrooms, districtwide, to have more students than recommended.

“If the class guideline is exceeded by a large amount, then we're going to look at perhaps adding another teacher and splitting the class and creating a better student/teacher ratio, one that's more favorable,” Hess said. “If the class is over by one or two students, we may look at balancing the class...Rather than have one kindergarten classroom be 28 and another be 20, we try to make adjustments so that we level the load for teachers and then give kids equal access to student/teacher ratios that are most favorable for them.”

Staff can also add a paraprofessional to a classroom to help its existing teacher, Hess said, but that depends on the type of students and curriculum -- an advanced calculus class might not need extra help if it’s got too many students, but a kindergarten classroom might.

“I must say the teachers are excellent. They’re handling it very well,” said Melissa Bahr, a board member, of the teachers at Northern Elementary, where two classes were above the recommended size and where Bahr has a daughter enrolled. “We’ve had a couple of teachers rearrange their classrooms and do different kinds of seatings. They swap their kids around and they know who’s got the big class and who’s got the small class and they do an excellent job.”

Hess said next year should be the last that has oversized classrooms: school district leaders expect to open Gene Dillon Elementary School by the 2018-19 school year.