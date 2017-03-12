BSU's Pine Hall wins conservation challenge

Oak Hall came in second with a 5 percent decrease, Tamarack Hall was third with a 4 percent decrease and Linden Hall was fourth with a 3 percent decrease. Birch and Cedar halls also participated in the competition and placed fifth and sixth, respectively.

Each year, residents in BSU's Oak, Pine, Cedar, Tamarack, Birch and Linden halls compete to see which hall can conserve the most energy throughout February. This year, 130 students formally signed up for the competition, which awards a pizza party to all residents of the winning hall.

Competitors marked their doors with small signs and were asked to be mindful of their energy usage and take advantage of opportunities to conserve – such as not using a room light when the sun is out, or unplugging any unnecessary electronics while students are asleep or not using the devices.

BSU's Students for the Environment club collaborated with the university’s physical plant to take weekly electricity readings for each participating hall.