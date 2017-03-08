Machine makers! TrekNorth robotics team shows off its work

The Bemidji-area school's robotics team spent weeks designing and building a robot that hauled and climbed its way to a respectable 27th place showing and quarterfinals appearance at the Northern Lights regional competition in Duluth earlier this month.

"I pretty much built the robot myself—" said Michael Johnson, who drove the robot and was its lead mechanic. Next to him, team captain Maggie Greenleaf, a junior at the school, giggled.

"-- with a lot of help --" she interjected.

"-- a lot of help," Johnson agreed.

At competitions, each team forms an "alliance" with two other teams, and alliances compete against one another in an arena where they can complete a handful of tasks for points: transporting gears, tossing wiffle balls at a target or climbing a rope.

Each year has different goals, and the TrekNorth students had six weeks to design and build their robot once they learned what it would need to do this year. Greenleaf said team members spent a lot of time crafting their strategy, and ultimately decided to focus on the gears and rope and forego the whiffle ball targets. At 3Suns Research firm north of Bemidji, the students 3D printed a mechanism that can grab the rope and pull their robot up it.

Some schools, Johnson said, spent thousands of dollars on their robots—TrekNorth's cost about $180 and used recycled parts from previous year's robots.

"It's not pretty, but it works," Greenleaf said.

"If you want a pretty robot go to, like, Duluth East or something," Johnson said as he fiddled with the robot's climbing winch, which First City had jerry-rigged with one of Northern Light's whiffle balls.

During competition, each robot is required to run on autopilot, so to speak, for the first 30 seconds. After that, Johnson could take over the controls (he used an Xbox 360 controller) and one of First City's strengths is a system of simple hand signals they used to coordinate through the din and distance of the arena, indicating when the robot needed to back up slightly to let a gear drop into it's purpose-built hopper, for instance.

"We have that just dialed in this year," said Jerry Smith, First City's faculty adviser and a coach. He said the robotics team helps students learn and dabble in science, technology, engineering, and math.

"And then on top of that, it's an extremely fun competition," Smith said. "These kids, a lot of times, wouldn't be typical ball and stick sports kind of people, but they really excel and meet some awesome people and can really make some connections across the state with people who are into the same things as them."