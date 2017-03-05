Students in the News, March 5

To qualify for the dean's list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. Students are listed by name, class year and hometown: Hannah Carls, sophomore, Bemidji; Emily Groshens, junior, Bemidji; Daniel Johnson, sophomore, Bemidji; Tiffany Lindom, senior, Bemidji; Abby Lindseth, senior, Bemidji; Maija Otness, senior, Bemidji; Amber Rassler, sophomore, Bemidji; Benjamin Schram, senior, Bemidji; Travis Slettvedt, junior, Bemidji; Kayla Snell, senior, Bemidji; Corin Treat, senior, Bemidji; Lauren Weaver, junior, Bemidji; Noah Burns, junior, Blackduck; Erin Booth, senior, Laporte and Tobey Haluptzok, freshman, Tenstrike.

Pierson graduates from UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.—Kayla (Olson) Pierson, of Bemidji, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Pierson was one of 694 graduates during commencement proceedings Dec. 17. Pierson graduated from the college of Education and Human Sciences with a bachelor's degree in social work. Pierson is the daughter of Kristi and Jamie Olson of Bemidji.