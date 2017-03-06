The system was implemented at the beginning of this school year after students and faculty members asked for it the year before, arguing that it could motivate students to work for the slightly higher and more-attainable marks and give a more granular idea of a student’s achievement. But, BSU senators said, many students weren’t aware the change was coming and felt that it dragged their grades down.

“An A is scaled at a 4.0, an A-minus is a 3.7, but your A-plus is still a 4.0,” explained Avery Franzen, chair of the senate’s Academic Affairs Committee and a senior at BSU. “What that means is that you normal 4.0 or A-ish, high-A students...have issues with that because you're way more likely to get an A-minus than you are to technically get a full A.”

After conferring with university administrators, senate members surveyed about 700 BSU students earlier this year and found that the majority of respondents didn’t feel the new system was beneficial and wanted to get rid of it.

The senate’s decision could end up in the BSU Faculty Association’s lap for consideration sometime this spring, too, and the buck would ultimately stop with Provost Michael Anderson, who said he had no objection to switching back to the old grading system and would follow whatever students and faculty suggest.

“Whether it's a plus/minus or no plus/minus, it's still a faculty decision how to establish that grading process”, Anderson said. “From an administrative standpoint, it doesn't matter.”

The current system doesn’t stop teachers from only giving solid letter grades, either, university staffers said. Derek Webb, head of BSU’s math and computer science department and president of the faculty association, said he stuck with the older system and hasn’t been giving out pluses or minuses with his grades.

“If you give a student a D-minus, what does that say? And if you give a student an A-minus versus an A, there goes a possible 4.0 GPA,” Webb said. “Some students definitely need to have the best GPA possible for medical school or law school, and if a student gets an A-minus they don't have a 4.0.”