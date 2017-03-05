Clark to continue as interim college president
The White Earth Tribal and Community College Council of Trustees has extended an agreement with Minnesota State University Moorhead to extend the contract for Tracy Clark to continue as interim college president for one more year.
Clark, associate professor of social work, has been employed with MSUM for 15 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in social work from MSUM and a master’s degree from the George Warren Brown School of Social Work. She is a licensed social worker, born and raised on the White Earth Reservation and has served in a variety of community roles over the years as well as made various presentations throughout the White Earth, Detroit Lakes, Fargo and Grand Forks areas.
Clark had been a member of the council of trustee’s board since 2013 and resigned from the position of chair in April 2016 to eventually replace Terry Janis, who had been the college’s president.