Clark to continue as interim college president

Clark, associate professor of social work, has been employed with MSUM for 15 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in social work from MSUM and a master’s degree from the George Warren Brown School of Social Work. She is a licensed social worker, born and raised on the White Earth Reservation and has served in a variety of community roles over the years as well as made various presentations throughout the White Earth, Detroit Lakes, Fargo and Grand Forks areas.

Clark had been a member of the council of trustee’s board since 2013 and resigned from the position of chair in April 2016 to eventually replace Terry Janis, who had been the college’s president.