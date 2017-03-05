AIRC to host Clyde Bellecourt

The presentation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the resource center’s Gathering Room. Bellecourt’s talk is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m., a book reading is scheduled 7 to 7:15 p.m., a question and answer segment is scheduled 7:15 to 7:45 p.m., and a book signing is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Bellecourt is one of the founders of the American Indian Movement, a group which organized and led historic protest activities including the 1972 occupation of the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C., and the 1973 occupation of Wounded Knee, S.D.

The group is also involved the ongoing campaign against the use of Indian mascots in athletics. Writer Jon Lurie has turned a series of interviews with Bellecourt, now 80 years old, into a book entitled “The Thunder Before the Storm,” which is Bellecourt’s Indian name.

More info: (218) 755-4210 or wblackwell@bemidjistate.edu