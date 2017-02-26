Students in the News, Sunday, Feb. 26

Local students participate in Madrigal Dinners

BEMIDJI—BSU's Madrigal Dinners, an annual musical dinner production by the university's Department of Music, are presented by students representing a variety of majors across campus. This holiday tradition recreates a yuletide feast in an Elizabethan Renaissance-era castle, complete with the king and his royal court, beggars and the King's Players, who perform the masque.

This year's masque, "The Fool Hardies," was Dec. 1-4, and featured a group of out-of-work political consultants, just in time for the election season, seeking to Maketh Verona Great Again. The masque was directed by Season Ellison, assistant professor of interdisciplinary studies and director of BSU's honors and liberal education programs.

Local students are listed by name, class year, major and role in the Madrigal Dinners: Annalise Aakhus, senior, music education, cellar keeper;Matthan Althiser, junior, psychology/pre-medicine, waiter;Bob Boland, senior, music education, royal court; Philipp Buser, senior, liberal studies, waiter; Caylin Coen, sophomore, psychology, cellar keeper; Alex Cue, sophomore, biology, royal court; Meghan Dougherty, sophomore, music , beggar; Justine Green, junior, elementary education, beggar; Chelsea Knutson, senior, biology, royal court; NikkiLee Nolden, senior, music education/music, royal court and Josh Sorenson, senior, music education, royal court.

Local students named to Northwestern dean's list

ST. PAUL— Allen Hubert and Tessa Johnson, of Bemidji, were both named to the fall 2016 semester dean's list at University of Northwestern-St. Paul. The dean's list includes full-time students with a grade point average during the semester of 3.65 out of 4.0 or higher. Hubert, the son John and Erica Hubert, is studying history. Johnson, the daughter of Jerry and Debra Johnson, is studying history.

Muller named to CSB dean's list

ST. JOSEPH—Anna Muller, daughter of Kelley Hengel of Bemidji, has earned the distinction of being named to the dean's list for the 2016 fall semester at the College of Saint Benedict. Muller is a junior Hispanic studies and psychology major at CSB.

To be included on the dean's list, students must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points are awarded

Pierson graduates from UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.—Kayla Pierson, of Bemidji, graded from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Pierson was one of 694 graduates during commencement proceedings Dec. 17. Pierson graduated from the college of Education and Human Sciences with a bachelor of social work.

Local students serve as orientation leaders

BEMIDJI—Local students were among 28 BSU students who helped welcome new students to campus as orientation leaders during fall 2016 semester start-up activities. Students are listed by name, class year and major: Aatish Balla, sophomore, computer science; Magdeline Karels, junior, biology; Spriha Pradhan, junior, computer information systems and Sajil Shreshtna, junior, computer science.

Orientation leaders help ensure that all incoming freshmen and new transfer students have a successful first week on campus.

BHS junior recognized for computing

BEMIDJI—Shelby Bjerke, a junior at Bemidji High School, has been recognized for her aspirations in computing in the fifth-annual Aspirations in Computing Awards.

Bjerke will receive state honorable mention during a ceremony April 18 at the Vadnais Heights (Minn.) Commons.

Advance IT Minnesota launched the Minnesota Aspirations in Computing awards program to help bridge the gender and talent gap, and support, recognize and encourage young women in high school interested in computing and technology, according to a release.