Statewide, 82.2 percent of the class of 2016 graduated in four years, according to the department, and 75 percent of Bemidji Area Schools students did the same.

Those rates are both modestly higher than the previous year’s marks, which were 81.9 and 73.8 percent, respectively, and are part of a multi-year upward trend reported across the state.

Bemidji’s district-wide graduation rate includes alternative schools such as Lumberjack High School and BYLaW. The four-year graduation rate for Bemidji High School alone last year was 86.4 percent, a notch higher than 2015’s 86.2 percent and roughly in line with education department data from the past five years. The school graduated 266 students in 2016.

“The high school and the district have been working really hard to help students graduate at a higher rate,” Superintendent Jim Hess said.

The district’s Link Leader, Students First, and a host of other programs work to help students stay in school, find support and be successful, he said.

“We want to get all the students to graduate. That’s the goal: to have every student walk across that stage at some point in their life, and we do have many students that, for some reason or another, may not finish their program in four years, but many are up to speed by the fifth year.”

The School Board and Hess set a 90 percent graduation rate goal at the beginning of the 2015-16 school year and is aiming for the same mark this school year.

Data supplied by the education department indicates graduation rates have risen considerably since 2006, when 75.2 percent of students graduated in four years, statewide.

Non-white students’ four-year rate increased by nearly 20 percentage points in the past 10 years, according to department data. Black and Hispanic students in particular saw marked gains: Black students 2006 mark was 41.1 percent in 2006 and 65.1 percent in 2016; Hispanic students mark was 40.9 percent in 2006 and 65.3 percent in 2016.

American Indian students in Bemidji and across the state are also graduating at a higher clip than before. Education department data puts their graduation rates at 42.7 percent in 2006, 42.5 percent in 2011, and 52.6 in 2016.

In Bemidji Area Schools, the percentage fluctuates from year to year because of the relatively low number of students counted: a 53.7 percent four-year grad rate in 2015 appears to plummet to 44.3 percent last year, but the district only graduated two fewer students then.

At the high school, 61.8 percent of Native students graduated after four years in 2016. The district as a whole graduates 20-30 American Indian students each year, according to department of education data.

Hess said the district used an uptick in Indian Education funding from the state to hire a handful of liaisons between Native parents and the school district, and high-level district staffers are considering hiring an “American Indian Cultural and Curriculum Specialist” to be a similarly-styled go-between for teachers and Native students. The new position would be a fully licensed teacher, he said, but stressed that it nothing substantive has been determined yet.

Other Bemidji-area schools posted the following four-year graduation rates in 2016: 64.5 percent at TrekNorth High School; 50 percent at Voyageurs Expeditionary School; 89.8 percent at Blackduck Secondary School.