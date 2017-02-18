Registration is $79 until the early-bird deadline on Monday, March 6, and will increase to $99 after that date. Door prizes are available, including free registration to the Minnesota Safety and Health Conference, set for May 16-18 in Minneapolis, valued at $550 for Minnesota Safety Council members and $650 for non-members.

The conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church, located at 5405 Hart Lane Northwest in Bemidji.

Optivation, a custom college and outreach training organization operated jointly by Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College, is offering two tracks for this year's conference: one on health and wellness in the workplace and a second on safety committees.

Mike Henke, president of Mike Henke, Inc., will provide this year's keynote address on the importance of safety and the long-term ramifications of giving anything less than your best effort regarding safety.

The conference is designed to benefit anyone seeking to improve their knowledge of safety issues, and any person interested in workplace safety of any experience level is invited to attend. Business owners, those in management and employees will find sessions that have information to improve a company, department or personal skills.

There are sessions and resources to help improve employee performance, including Workplace Violence, Accident Investigation and Drugs and Alcohol in the Workplace, issue and trend updates from OSHA and other agencies and presentations from vendors with safety-related products and services.