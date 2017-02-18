BSU students offering free tax assistance

Students who have completed BSU's Tax I course and passed IRS certification tests are offering free tax assistance each week from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday nights in Memorial Hall Room 250. Sessions will be held up to and including Saturday, April 15, with the exception of March 15-16, which fall during the university's spring break.

These students use their tax knowledge to provide assistance to other students, including international students with special requirements, and to low-income and elderly individuals in the area who may be uncomfortable or unfamiliar with tax law and filing requirements.

The tax assistance program also offers free e-filing for those who qualify. With e-filing and direct deposit, those who qualify typically receive their refund in eight to 10 days. The IRS has a web page explaining what people should bring with them to a tax assistance session: irs.gov/Individuals/Checklist-for-Free-Tax-Return-Preparation