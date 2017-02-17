The school's "code club" is in its second year, and students use code.org to learn basic JAVA concepts and "Tinkercad" to design 3-D-printable games and gizmos.

"Kids are born into this technology, and they're not afraid to work with it," said Travis Whittington, a tech teacher at Horace May and the code club's leader. "They're hungry for it. They want more of it. They want more time to play with this kind of thing, and it teaches them really good, valuable problem solving skills and logical thinking."

Fifth-grader Abraham Bratlien used Tinkercad to meticulously arrange the walls of a maze for marbles. He hopes to use one of the club's 3-D printers to build the maze once he's finished designing it, but said it might be tricky to 3-D print a marble for it.

"I'm the first one to ever even think of doing this, but some other kids have done some pretty cool stuff, too," Bratlien said. He scrolled through a series of smaller design projects he created in the design program, including a multicolored arrangement that spelled out his name.

"I did all of these like in one weekend," Bratlien said. "It's just supposed to look cool."

Fellow fifth-grader Jocelyn Kurtzweg fiddled with simple coding commands to flesh out a Star Wars video game level. Using premade commands, Kurtzweg could set up the level's starting and victory conditions and map different keystrokes to different commands or actions.

Pressing the "up" button on her keyboard made C3PO move towards the top of the screen and spawned a "mouse droid" at his feet that he could collect for points, assuming Kutzweg used her nascent coding skills to arrange the level that way. She also used Tinkercad to design a flower.

The club is for fifth graders now, Whittington said, but he hopes to expand it to other grades at Horace May.

"This is the kids' future," Whittington added. "You look at where computer coding and design is heading—it's the forefront."