The Bemidji-area charter school already has a building on Paul Bunyan Drive that serves students in grades 6-12, and staff there hope to build an adjacent building on the same property for students in grades K-5, a move that would effectively double the school's enrollment, which is at about 240 students.

But Executive Director Dan McKeon told TrekNorth's board on Tuesday that Naylor Property Management—which owns the land where the existing and planned buildings sit and leases it to TrekNorth—does not intend to sell the property in 2017.

That decision, McKeon told board members, means they would need to decide between their intended 2018-19 start date and their intended location.

"We're at a crossroads where we are gonna have to decide: how important is 2018?" McKeon told board members. "Because if 2018 is of utmost importance, it's not going to happen here."

McKeon told the board that Naylor still intends to sell the property to TrekNorth, but not in this calendar year.

Board members unanimously voted to have the director explore other sites for the planned expansion, and some said they were interested in finding a temporary site that they could use until the sale goes through.

"I think it's important to open a K through five as soon as we can," said Bruce Banta, the board's treasurer. "If it takes going to another site for a few years...Those kids are still going to be in TrekNorth, they're still going to progress through our grade system for their education."

Charter schools can't levy taxes like a traditional public school system can. TrekNorth leaders planned to use bond revenue to pay for the vast majority of the new building's $4 million to $4.5 million estimated price tag, and, perhaps, supplement it with fundraising or spending some of the school's cash on hand.

Country property tax records indicate the land and existing building's total market value is about $1.5 million. Minnesota law prohibits charter schools from owning land themselves. TrekNorth staff hope to purchase the plot from Naylor via an "affiliated nonprofit building corporation"—a common method for Minnesota charter schools—but McKeon said the school's "ABC" would need to own the land before it has access to the bond market.

TrekNorth has about $950,000 in reserve, according to documents supplied at a finance committee meeting. Even if the charter drained its entire fund balance, it would still be hard pressed to find the remaining millions for the new building with grants or fundraisers.

McKeon said TrekNorth staff also looked at $2 million in loans combined with a $1.5 million investment from the property management company if they renewed their lease, but the repayments would be hefty.

"Could we do it? Yes, but it would be the equivalent of living paycheck to paycheck," McKeon said. "That's not any way to operate a public school."

McKeon stressed that he doesn't intend to speak for the company, but said his understanding is that its owners want to make sure that the school will find enough money in the bonding market to buy the building it's already occupying, the plot of land, pay off the remainder of its lease, and have enough left over for the new K-5 building.

The charter school's board also plans to hear from staff at public financiers like Piper Jaffray or Dougherty & Co. about the nuts and bolts of their companies' bond offerings.

Jim Naylor, McKeon's primary contact at Naylor Property Management whom the secretary of state lists as a manager there, did not return multiple requests for comment.