That could mean $827,000 in new grant money for 99 BSU and Northwest Technical College students, according to documents supplied by the governor's office. That money would come from another $62 million Dayton hopes to tack on to the $362 million already apportioned to the State Grant program, which offers money to students for post-secondary education.

Larry Pogemiller, the commissioner of the state's office of higher education, said the additional money could mean hundreds more per year for grant recipients and would primarily help students whose families make $35,000 to 85,000 annually.

"That's the group that's taking on heavy debt now because many of them are not as eligible for things like Pell Grant," Pogemiller told reporters on a conference call Friday. The grant program's website claims that 36 percent of recipients have annual family incomes below $20,000 and 37 percent have incomes between $20,000 and $50,000.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith characterized the increase as an economic development strategy. Students at outstate Minnesota State or University of Minnesota campuses, she said, could find and fill jobs near their school after they graduate.

"The benefits, I think, just keep on compounding for the whole state if we can get this right," Smith said.

The grant money, however, goes directly to students. Scott Faust, BSU's director of communications and marketing, said the money would have no impact on the university's predicted budget shortfall.

What could help the university close that gap, however, is the $150 million Dayton plans to send to the Minnesota State college and university system. The system asked for $178 million on top of its "base" $1.3 billion biennial appropriation.