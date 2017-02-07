Students at BSU and NTC form new student Lions Club

Two dozen BSU students will celebrate the club's formation at a 6 p.m. ceremony at the Bemidji's Eagles, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will include dinner. Tickets are $15 per person and can be reserved by contacting Dr. Robert Weber with the Bemidji Lions Club.

During the ceremony, members of the club will be presented with their official charter by Mel Milender, district governor for Lions Club International, who leads more than 40 clubs in northeastern Minnesota and northwest Ontario, Canada. Members of the Bemidji and First City Lions Club also will participate in the ceremony, which will include a congratulatory message from guest speaker Brian Sheehan, who sponsored the club's formation.

"I am proud to welcome these men and women into Lions," Milender said. "Bemidji will be proud to have such a fine group serving their community."

BSU freshman Julia Welciek, a double-major in mathematics education and environmental studies from Ham Lake, Minn., founded the club and will serve as its first president.

The Lions Club for BSU and NTC meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Hobson Memorial Union.

Local Lion Club members include Ghaju Alisha, Daniel Lyons, Shiho Naraoka and Sarvika Shetty.