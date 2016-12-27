NTC plans on-campus events in January

Prospective students can visit campus on 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, for a Spring Registration Fair, while registered students can attend either the Jan. 5 event or a separate Spring Orientation on Jan. 6.

NTC is waiving its Spring 2017 application fees for all students. For more information, please contact the NTC Office of Admissions.

The Registration Fair will include an overview of NTC the college and its academic programs, followed by one-on-one assistance from financial aid and admissions staff. Those needing to take the Accuplacer Assessment are encouraged to arrive at noon.

Students who have already been admitted for spring 2017 may attend and register for classes or ask questions of NTC’s financial aid or technical support staffs.

At the Spring Orientation, students can learn more about NTC support services such as technology services, tutoring, library services, academic services, career services, financial aid, disabilities and more, a release from the school said.