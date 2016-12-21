"This is an incredibly talented group of people that work out here, and they work incredibly hard," Eickman said Wednesday. "Any pat on the back that they can get, because they're just really incredible people."

Schoolcraft was one of 28 charter schools that received the annual state recognition. By virtue of their selection, those schools are eligible for hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal grant money that could help them add grade levels or a new building.

Eickman said the Schoolcraft board is starting to do some "long-term visioning," but has no specific plans to expand the charter school at the moment.

Plus, the school isn't quite big enough to meet the grant requirements, she explained, and would ultimately need to bump its enrollment from 190 students this year to nearly 300 if it wanted to be eligible.

"It's just kind of nice to know that we could if we wanted to," Eickman said.

The school is the only nearby charter to receive the distinction this year. The Minnesota Department of Education analyzed every charter school in the state, looking at test scores, finances, and academic and administrative plans.

Schoolcraft has about 190 students in grades K-8 and operates at the Concordia Language Village campus.