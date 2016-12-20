TrekNorth works to determine funding plan for K-5 expansion

Staff there plan to construct a new 25,000 square foot school building for grades K-5 that would complement an existing one for grades 6-12. The new school would sit just south of the existing one on Paul Bunyan Drive, and would house about 230 students and 25 teachers.

“The building itself is fairly well-planned, the programming is fairly well-planned. The big puzzle piece for us is how to make it work financially,” Principal Dan McKeon said. Preliminary estimates put the expansion price tag between $4 million and $4.5 million.

Charter schools can’t levy taxes the way school districts like Bemidji Area Schools can, so school leaders hope to find the money through other avenues.

“Trek is exploring three different financial strategies: Bonding, borrowing or fundraising; or perhaps a combination of borrowing, fundraising and using a portion of our fund balance,” McKeon wrote. Staff estimate the school could receive $9-10 million in bond money, but McKeon stressed the number is preliminary and is subject to the vagaries of the bond market.

The school board has approved the formation of an “affiliated nonprofit building corporation” that staff and officials hope to get registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The school could use the nonprofit to buy the land where the existing 6-12 and planned K-5 buildings sit.

Minnesota law prohibits charter schools from owning property, but many have set up “ABC”s for the sole purpose of owning school land. Nonprofits pay less in property taxes, too, so owning the land through the nonprofit could save the school about $50,000 annually, McKeon added.

Jim Naylor of Naylor Property Management -- which leases the TrekNorth property to the school -- said he had no thoughts or comments about a potential sale.

“Things are very preliminary at this point,” he wrote in a Dec. 16 email to The Pioneer.

The Beltrami County website lists the TrekNorth property’s total market value -- land and existing buildings -- at $1.53 million for taxes payable in 2016.

School staff are also exploring the possibility that the company could chip in some money for the addition if it elects to keep the school property.

TrekNorth has already spent about $15,000 to design the expansion and apply for permits. Staff estimate it could cost about $100,000 to get a set of biddable plans. This year, the school has about $3.3 million in budgeted revenue, $3.2 million in expenses, and about $1 million in cash reserves.

The Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board issued an interim use permit to the property management company last week, which would allow the charter school to construct the new school building. Planning board, city and state administrators would still need to sign off on a more detailed proposal before the city would issue a proper building permit.

The charter school’s board is scheduled to discuss funding options at its next meeting on Jan. 10.