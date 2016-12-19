The school district will levy a total of $10.84 million on Bemidji-area residents’ taxes payable in 2017. That figure is about $980,000 -- 9.94 percent -- higher than last year’s total, but still about $678,000 less than the state-allowed maximum, according to documents supplied at the board meeting.

The increase is the net result of the school district’s general fund, long-term facilities and maintenance, and debt service levies increasing a combined $1.1 million, offset by a $119,000 decrease to its operating capital levy.

The general fund levy went up $412,000 because of larger enrollment and more generous state levy formulas, Chris Leinen, the school district’s director of business services, told the school board. The long term facilities and maintenance levy went up $370,000 because it replaced two other levies, and the debt service levy, which fluctuates year-to-year as the district “over levies” to cover potential delinquent tax payments and accumulates or depletes a small surplus, increased $322,000, Leinen said.

The operating capital levy decreased because of a tax-relief measure enacted by the state Legislature, Leinen added.

“They decided to take on more of the responsibility of the funding formula in operating capital and pass those savings on to the local taxpayers,” he explained. “So, our taxes are going down in that particular formula.”

No member of the public spoke at a Truth in Taxation hearing after Leinen presented the proposed levies but before the board voted on them.

The levies the board approved Monday will fund Bemidji Area Schools’ operations during the 2017-18 school year.

The school district’s tax base increased 1.7 percent over the past year, and 13.5 percent in the past four, according to documents supplied at the meeting.

The school district’s operating budget for this school year expects about $10.5 million in revenue from “local” sources -- like a $9.8 million total levy approved last winter -- $50 million from the state, $6 million from the federal government and about $1.3 million from miscellaneous sources such as ticket sales and food service revenue. The current budget also presumes about $67.7 million in operating expenses.

In all, school district leaders project about $77 million in revenue, and $76 million in expenses this year.

The board is expected to set a final budget for next school year this summer.