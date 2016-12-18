High school staff and Bemidji Lions Club members selected Ryan Bieberdorf and Emma Muller from a pool of 21 sophomores who were nominated by BHS teachers, and the pair are scheduled to attend a "HOBY" leadership seminar June 9-11 at St. Cloud State.

Muller plays for the BHS volleyball team, sings in two different choirs, and was voted to her first term on the student council this fall. Bieberdorf is a guard on the school's basketball team, a jumper on the track team, and plays wide receiver and defensive back on the Lumberjacks football team.

Muller said she was excited to hear she'd won the award and wasn't expecting it.

"I was honored they chose me because it shows that I did something right," she said.

Bieberdorf, too, said he was excited and was looking forward to the St. Cloud seminar. The recognition and conference will also look good on a resume, he expects.

Both recipients are also slated to perform 100 hours of community service and speak at a future Lions Club meeting.

In their essays, Muller and Bieberdorf were asked to enumerate the pros and cons of leadership.

"I like the satisfaction of getting something done," Bieberdorf said. A con of leadership, he added, is that doing what is right isn't always easy.

Muller said her interviewers asked how she would bring the leadership seminar's teachings back to Bemidji, and how she'd show it to others.

"If you want to teach others to be leaders and how to be positive...you can't talk down to them," she said. "You need to lead by example."

One or two BHS students are selected to attend the conference each year, said Jen Voge, a counselor there. After the round of nominations, students submitted a one-page essay about leadership and were interviewed by BHS staff and Lions Club Members. The club sponsors the award winners' trips to the conference and pays for their room and board while attending it.

"I just think it's another great opportunity for students to step up and say, 'hey, I want to learn how to lead," Voge said of the award.

Named after celebrity Hugh O'Brian, HOBY works to "inspire and develop our global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service and innovation," according to the organization's website. Programs like the St. Cloud seminar are held across the country, and the organization boasts 450,000 alumni.