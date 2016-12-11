Spring registration fair at NTC on Monday

BEMIDJI -- A spring registration fair will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Northwest Technical College, 905 Grant Ave. SE. Anyone interested in registering at the college for the spring 2017 semester or learning more about becoming a student is welcome to attend, officials said in a release.

The event will include a welcome overview about NTC and its academic programs, followed by one-on-one assistance from financial aid and admissions staff. Those needing to take the Accuplacer Assessment are encouraged to arrive at 3 p.m. For more information, call (218) 333-6000.