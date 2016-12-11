Best Value Schools ranks BSU nursing

BSU's program ranked third on the website's list, “Top 30 Low Cost Online RN Programs 2016-2017.” BSU offers a blended format combining both on-campus and online instruction, allowing students to balance their educational pursuits against other obligations, such as a job or family. Classes are offered on campus in Bemidji and at Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge, Anoka-Ramsey Community College Coon Rapids, Century College, Lake Superior College and Northland Community and Technical College East Grand Forks. While some courses are offered fully online, some courses require students to visit campus three days per semester for in-person instruction.