Website ranks NTC as No. 4 online school
BEMIDJI -- The website Online Colleges recently ranked Northwest Technical College's online programs as fourth-best in the state of Minnesota, according to a release from the school.
NTC's online degree programs received a score of 98.5 on the ranking's normalized 100-point scale. The ranking made note of NTC's low tuition, its percentage of students enrolled in at least one online course and its accredited programs. Among public institutions, NTC ranked second behind only North Hennepin Community College.