BSU's online bachelor's degree program in social work ranked 41st out of 43 programs listed in the site's “Best Online Social Work Degree for 2016-2017” list, while its online applied engineering degree ranked 42nd out of 50 on its “Best Online Engineering Degrees for 2016-2017” list.

BSU’s online social work program focuses on 10 social work competencies and 41 related practice behaviors. It is a 69-credit degree, drawing from departments such as social work, psychology and biology.

BSU’s bachelor of applied science in applied engineering is designed specifically for individuals who typically possess a two-year technical degree and are interested in advancing their professional career. The program is often a “2+2” degree that permits students to apply their two-year technical degree credits toward a baccalaureate degree, a release said.