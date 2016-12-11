BSU online social work, engineering programs earn national recognition
BSU's online bachelor's degree program in social work ranked 41st out of 43 programs listed in the site's “Best Online Social Work Degree for 2016-2017” list, while its online applied engineering degree ranked 42nd out of 50 on its “Best Online Engineering Degrees for 2016-2017” list.
BSU’s online social work program focuses on 10 social work competencies and 41 related practice behaviors. It is a 69-credit degree, drawing from departments such as social work, psychology and biology.
BSU’s bachelor of applied science in applied engineering is designed specifically for individuals who typically possess a two-year technical degree and are interested in advancing their professional career. The program is often a “2+2” degree that permits students to apply their two-year technical degree credits toward a baccalaureate degree, a release said.