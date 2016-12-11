Students in the News

MANKATO—Minnesota State University, Mankato presented 1,587 degrees during summer/fall commencement exercises at 9 a.m. and noon on Dec. 10 in Taylor Center on the Minnesota State Mankato campus. Local students from Bemidji included: Adrienne A. Eickman, teaching and learning: curriculum and instruction; Jessica L. Kay, counseling and student personnel; Kathy A. Pfann, dental hygiene and Jessica M. Santala, creative writing.