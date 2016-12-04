Voyageurs students attend leadership conference

During the conference, students were inspired to be better leaders in their schools and communities. They started planning the year while attending this conference. Students will work on many different projects for their culmination of the year in April at the spring competition in the Twin Cities. The projects focus on life skills areas such as how to interview well, creating a small business, community service projects and public speaking. Students will also have a chance to meet with their local legislators in February.

Voyageurs student Peyton Dean ran for a MAAP Stars State Officer position against 12 other candidates from Minnesota. She was elected by her peers. In her position, she will help make decisions and be a liaison for the students to the MAAP board with the MAAP Stars Chair Patti Haasch. Dean and five other students will attend training in December.