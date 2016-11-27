Cloud, others represent LLTC at national conference

Cloud received a fourth-place research award out of 86 submissions to American Indian Science and Engineering Society for her research work in the summer of 2016 and poster presentation. The work was done under the tutelage of LLTC grad Sheila Northbird in which they compared the impacts of growth and distribution of wild ginger, a traditional food and medicinal for Anishinaabe people, in blown down and undisturbed areas of the Chippewa National Forest .

Cloud, who lives in Cass Lake, plans on studying environmental science at BSU or earth systems science at the University of Minnesota. Other students who attended the conference were Adriana Kingbird, Josh Singleton, Thea Ogema, Katie Gould and Chris Stauffer.