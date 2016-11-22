District to review Gene Dillon Elementary bids in December

"That's not work that can be hurried," Hess told the School Board on Monday. "We need to take as much time as it takes."

Hess told the board that the district is close to formally purchasing the land on which the planned school would sit. A purchase agreement has been in place for months, but it was contingent on a few conditions, like the school district receiving a conditional use permit from Beltrami County, which it did in September.

Bemidji Area Schools plans to pay $599,000 for the land and about $31 million for the project in total. An estimation done in August puts construction costs at $24.1 million, and the remaining $5 million on road improvements costs, architectural fees, construction management costs and furnishings for the school once it's built.

If everything goes according to plan, construction on the new school is expected to begin this April—"whenever the frost is out of the ground," Hess said—and school district staff expect the new school will be ready for the district's grades 4-5 students by the 2018-19 school year.

Utility options

Beltrami County leaders' tentative roadway plans may solidify the school district's options to connect the planned elementary school to Bemidji's municipal water and sewer systems.

The county Board of Commissioners reviewed a slate of 2017 roadway projects last Tuesday that include an budgeted $4.8 million to improve Division Street, also designated County Highway 7.

The plans aren't final, but County Engineer Bruce Hasbargen said they would include reworking Division from Bemidji High School to Adams Avenue—which would present an opportunity for city or school district workers to install utilities underneath the roadway—but would not include a reconstruction from Adams Avenue to Becida Road, where school district leaders plan to build Gene Dillon Elementary school.

"If they have the need to open it up, it's their cost," Hasbargen said of the city and school district. "But they can do other designs."

If enacted as Harbargen described, the county's plans mean that the district would need to connect the school to Bemidji city utilities via a parallel system that runs underneath the ditch along Division or through a pipeline that would run through a series of easements east to Adams Avenue.

Two of the bid packages that will be reviewed in December include utility hookups from the school site out to Division, and another for the parallel system alongside that street to Adams.

Hess said that "more than likely" the school district will take advantage of a utility easement from the county to install buried utility lines parallel to Division and that the school district has asked the county for permission to do so.

Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews said the city, county, and school district would need to have a municipal sewer and water services agreement in place before construction can begin. A conditional use permit granted by the county stipulates that the new building must be connected to Bemidji municipal sewer and water services and the district must come up with a revised plan if that proves unworkable.

The city still needs to annex the Gene Dillon land in order to connect those services to the planned building, and Mathews said city staff plan to schedule a meeting with the City Council in late November to discuss council members' "annexation expectations" and other jurisdictional questions.