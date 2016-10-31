Tribal students get to know BSU

"We really tried to increase the presence that we have on each of the campuses," said Bill Blackwell, Jr., director of the American Indian Resource Center at BSU and Northwest Technical College.

"And to work as hard as we can to make sure that their is a clear path for these kids to come transition over here."

The students learned about peer advisors, parenting groups, the Council of Indian Students and heard presentations from representatives from BSU's Office of Financial Aid, the Advising Success Center and Housing and Residence Life. The students also participated in a panel discussion with BSU students who transferred from Tribal Colleges.