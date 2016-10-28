For more than a decade, sixth- and seventh-grade students from area schools have been participating in STAR Team programs. STAR, or Students Teaching Attitudes of Respect, is sponsored by Bemidji-based Northwest Minnesota Foundation and helps teach students the importance of social-emotional learning.

"We work with 14 different school districts in northwest Minnesota," said Stacy Bender-Fayette, a social-emotional learning specialist with Peacemaker Resources of Bemidji. "Those school districts have teams of students and the goal is to turn them into trainers because from the approach of students teaching their peers about social-emotional learning, they're more apt to listen and learn the skills. We bring them to a two-day retreat where we teach them topics such as perspective, needs and feelings, mindfulness, circle of peace and circle of hurt, conflict resolution and appreciating diversity."

Three two-day STAR Camps were held at Concordia Language Villages this month, the last camp held Thursday-Friday. Those taking part in the camps included schools from Bemidji, Kelliher, Red Lake, Greenbush, Nevis, to name just a few.

When students return to their schools, they're given the opportunity to teach what they have learned to other students.

"I think the ones who are getting the most out of it are the kids that are doing the teaching because it's just getting reinforced again as a teacher," said Barb Houg, also of Peacemaker Resources.

"The kids love it. They love social-emotional learning (and) talking about conflict. They're social beings, especially in middle school. Their world revolves around being social," Bender-Fayette said. "When kids learn these skills now, they have a brighter future in communication skills and leadership and making a difference in relationships with other children. Having these kids trained as leaders, they go back to their school become those role models that other kids look up to and are going to follow."

A fun way to teach, learn

Joyce Beckel is a licensed social worker in Baudette, Minn., who has been involved in the STAR Program since before it was taken over by the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

"I think schools should look at the value of how teaching these skills to kids and having the kids doing it is going to help them do better in school with academics," she said. "It's a fun way to teach the concepts."

Emily Tange, Mackenzie Piper and Kaydee Nelson, all age 11 from Baudette, were three participants in this week's retreat.

"When we got here, we played a couple of games and we started to get to know everybody," Piper said. "We got to learn about other people's stories about being bullied and that made me pretty sad. We got to learn about how everybody has been bullied at least once or twice and that everybody is different."

"We had different sessions about how people are different from other people. If this person likes this thing, maybe that person won't," Nelson added. "And not to bully people, and how to go back to school and teach the younger kids or older kids how to be leaders and how to not bully people."

"I like this because it's really fun and it's teaching in a fun way so you learn," Tange chimed in.

The camp is held at Concordia Language Villages north of Bemidji, which offers an immersive learning atmosphere.

"The food here is really good, too," Piper said. "We get to taste new things from different places."

"You mean you don't have French food and Thai food in Baudette?" Bender-Fayette joked from across the room.

All three girls said they would use the skills they have learned to help other students at their school when they return.

"I'm really excited to teach the kids in our school," said Piper.

"It's not just using these skills inside the building but the larger impact of the school. These are life lessons. These are skills that you will use in every aspect of your life," Bender-Fayette said.