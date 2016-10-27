Schoolcraft Learning Community names Eickman new director

"Adrienne's focus has been on close contact with teaching staff, fostering a culture of professional development, working closely with our expeditionary learning partnership, and keeping an open communication channel with parents," reads a letter to Schoolcraft families from Mark Morrissey, the board's chair.

Minutes from the board's Oct. 18 meeting indicate Eickman's salary will be $65,000 plus benefits, and she will undergo performance reviews twice each year. The minutes also indicate that her salary will "follow past practice."

Eickman will replace Scott Anderson, the school's former director who was suspended last winter after an independent investigation concluded that he exhibited "inappropriate conduct" and "did not adhere to professional boundaries" in his relationship with a former nurse and paraprofessional there.

The school board voted 5-3 not to renew Anderson's year-to-year contract last summer. He had been the school's director since it opened in 2000.

Eickman was hired this past spring as an "instructional guide" at Schoolcraft and was named interim co-director after Anderson's departure. Morrissey's letter says she will graduate this winter with a master's degree in teaching and learning. She has also been accepted into an administrative licensure program.

Schoolcraft has about 180 students in grades K-8 and and 30 faculty.

"We are proud to have her leading our school and have great confidence in Schoolcraft Learning Community's continued success," Morrissey wrote.